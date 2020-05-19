Wearing masks, Rajasthan couple gets married amid lockdown

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, a couple on Monday tied the knot in Jodhpur's Bhadwasiya area. The ceremony was held while following government health guidelines, maintaining social distancing norms and wearing of masks by all attendees, including the bride and groom.

The couple had covered their faces with masks. While the few people present during the ceremony were also seen following social distancing norms.

"We followed social distancing norms and wore masks. Everyone should wear masks to contain the spread of coronavirus," said Neetu, the bride.

During the ongoing fourth phase of lockdown, the Centre has allowed a gathering of not more than 50 persons during wedding ceremonies. Wearing of face mask has also been made mandatory. (ANI)

