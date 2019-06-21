Weather conditions to improve in peninsular and north-central and eastern parts

New Delhi [India], June 21(ANI): Favorable weather conditions to approach as Southwest Monsoon advances into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, predicted Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The Deccan plateau and some parts of mid-north-central and eastern regions are to get favourable conditions. The IMD bulletin stated, "Conditions are becoming favourable as the further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea."

The following regions might see the weather changes during the next 72 hours. "Karnataka, Telangana, Konkan & Madhya Maharashtra, entire Marathwada, some parts of Vidarbha, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar & Jharkhand and some parts of East Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 72 hours," added the IMD bulletin.

The forthcoming Southwest Monsoon will bring strong winds and rough seas over southwest and the central Arabian Sea, in regions like Lakshadweep area and around the low-pressure area over the north of Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

