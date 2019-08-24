Representative Image
Representative Image

Weather forecast: Heavy showers likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness heavy rainfall today.
The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin also predicted heavy downpour over Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Coastal Karnataka.
"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe," the IMD added.
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also very likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Bihar.
According to the weather forecasting agency, squally weather is likely to prevail over Odisha and strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, southeast and the west-central Bay of Bengal, the north Andaman Sea and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.
The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:45 IST

AP: Former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao hospitalised, stable

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 : Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao's condition is stable after being hospitalised on Friday night following complaints of chest pain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:25 IST

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Janmashtami greetings to nation

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:12 IST

Gujarat: 52 crocodiles rescued in Vadodara after floods

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Forest Department officials along with wildlife activists have rescued 52 crocodiles from Vadodara district which was recently hit by flash floods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:07 IST

Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 2

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday has risen to two, police said. Five are critically injured.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 07:25 IST

Relief for FPIs as govt withdraws enhanced surcharge

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): In a major relief to foreign portfolio investors (FPI), the government on Friday announced to scrap the enhanced surcharge on long and short-term capital gains arising from the transfer of equity shares.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 07:10 IST

Pune varsity to set up educational center in Kashmir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Encouraged by the changing situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the repeal of Article 370, Savitribai Phule Pune University is planning to set up an educational centre in Kashmir Valley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 06:51 IST

Bhiwandi building collapse: One dead, two critically injured

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): At least one person died and two more were critically injured in a building collapse incident in Bhiwandi city near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:56 IST

India will run as per wishes of Hindu majority: Maharashtra BJP chief

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): In a statement that could stir controversy, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said that India will run according to the wishes of Hindus majority.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:22 IST

Odisha: BJD to launch membership drive in Sept

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will launch its membership drive on September 2 to strengthen the party's base ahead of the civic body polls in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 05:13 IST

Comprehensive mechanism in place for redressal of public...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, KK Sharma has said that the government had put in place a "comprehensive mechanism" for immediate redressal of public grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 04:36 IST

Maharashtra: Building collapses in Bhiwandi, 3 injured

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Three people sustained injuries after a four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi city near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 04:32 IST

Maharashtra: In a first, tribal women to drive MSTRC buses

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Maharashtra government has selected tribal women for driving the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSTRC) buses.

Read More
iocl