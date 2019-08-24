Weather forecast: Heavy showers likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecasting agency in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin also predicted heavy downpour over Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Coastal Karnataka.

"Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe," the IMD added.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also very likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

According to the weather forecasting agency, squally weather is likely to prevail over Odisha and strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, southeast and the west-central Bay of Bengal, the north Andaman Sea and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)

