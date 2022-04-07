Webinar held to assess security situation in J-K

New Delhi [India] April 6 (ANI): In order to gain an insight into the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Desert Corps under the aegis of Pune-based Southern Command conducted a webinar on Wednesday. It was presided by Lieutenant General JS Nain.

Lieutenant General stressed the need to revamp the education system to ensure that the youths remain aligned to the mainstream.

He said that the decisions taken in the last few years including abrogation of Article 370, delimitation and planned statehood to Jammu and Kashmir are reflective of strong and decisive leadership which is pursuing a secular, pluralist agenda, crucial for the development and betterment of the UT.

The speakers expressed their views on changing dynamics in Kashmir and its implications on the security situation and deliberated upon the threat assessment from the global, national and regional perspectives with likely effects on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

An in-depth assessment of the agitation dynamics and white-collar terrorism was presented in one of the sessions to enlighten the audience about the hidden agenda of our adversaries.

The webinar made an attempt to get various stakeholders helming the response calculus on the future prognosis for Kashmir and its people, besides emphasizing the requirement of a concrete and cogent ' Whole of The Nation' approach for ensuring ownership at all levels of governance.



An audit of the infrastructure development and socio-economic impact may be considered, to enable better policy-making decisions, he said.

The Army Commander impressed upon young officers to remain abreast of the situation prevalent in the country and understand the emerging dynamics of Kashmir on the geo-strategic front.

He advised all stakeholders to be prepared to pre-emptively counter Pakistan's next strategic design. India stands for peace and resolution of issues through diplomacy and dialogue, however, the conditions should be right and cessation of the proxy war by Pakistan is a prerequisite for the same, he said.

The webinar attended by about 1100 Officers from 32 different stations under Southern Command focused on evolving social, political and economic contours in Kashmir, post abrogation of Article 370 and the consequent paradigm shift in the global and national security scenario. It was followed by an interactive session on the future Road Map.

The panellists included Lieutenant General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, retired Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, Ex-GOC Chinar Corps, who was at the helm of affairs during the Pulwama incident, along with Mr Rajendra Kumar, Ex DGP Jammu and Kashmir and TCA Raghavan, former High Commissioner to Pakistan and a foreign policy expert.

Experts like journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, writer and activist Bashir Assad, Ayjaz Wani, Raja Muneeb and Dr Ashok Behuria, South Asia expert at IDSA, also shared their views and indicated a way forward.

Eminent practitioners, who have dealt with Kashmir from various pillars of governance, presented their candid views on current issues. (ANI)

