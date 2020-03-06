Website not hacked, says Maharashtra CID chief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The website of Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) was allegedly hacked by unidentified people for a brief period on Friday.

However, Maharashtra CID head Atulchandra Kulkarni denied the hacking reports saying the website was not hacked and the department was checking anti-hacking capabilities.

"Our website was not hacked but we were checking our anti-hack capabilities. Everything is normal," Kulkarni told ANI.

The content, which appeared on the website attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the violence in the national capital that claimed at least 53 lives so far. (ANI)

