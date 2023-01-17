Week-long events on Subhas Bose's life to begin in five states, Andaman and Nicobar Islands tomorrow

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Events Week will begin on Tuesday to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence and the 126th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose highlighting his contribution to the freedom struggle in five states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the concluding function on January 23.

During the week-long celebration, various activities will be organised at locations related to Netaji's life and work in Manipur, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Events Week' will be held from January 17 to 23 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, an official statement said.

The home minister will be the chief guest at the culmination event in Port Blair on January 23, 2023.

The events will be organized in collaboration with the Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration, and the State Governments of Manipur, Nagaland, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal at locations which are related to Netaji's life and work.



In Manipur, the events will be held at Mantripukhri, Keithalmanbi, Kangvai, Moirang and Nambol on January 17, in Nagaland at Ruzazho and Chesezu Villages, Kohima on January 18, in Gujarat at Haripura, Bardoli, and Surat on January 19, in Odisha at Cuttack on January 20 and in West Bengal event will be organized in Kolkata on January 21, 2023.

An array of activities celebrating Netaji's immense contribution to India's freedom struggle have been planned to be held throughout the week at these locations.

"In the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the programmes have been designed to promote large-scale public involvement in all the events, so that the citizens can take inspiration from our national heroes and carry forward the great ideals that they stood for," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

A grand mega event will be organized at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where Netaji hoisted the Tri-colour on December 31 in 1943 for the first time on Indian soil, much before India attained Independence.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' Iconic Events Week is an ode to the life and contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the India's struggle for freedom. It is a remembrance of his high ideals and a moment for all the country to draw inspiration from the lives of our freedom fighters. (ANI)

