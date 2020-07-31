Weekly bazaars allowed in Delhi with COVID-19 precautions

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Delhi government has allowed weekly bazaars to function on a trial basis for a week while maintaining social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures in view of COVID-19, informed the Delhi Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

The government has also allowed street hawkers to function in the national capital 10 am to 8 pm on a trial basis for a week, said the CMO. "It was decided that the street hawkers will be permitted to function in the future without any limitations on operating hours."

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took several steps to open up Delhi's economy under the Unlock-3 guidelines issued by the Central Government.

Earlier this week, CM Kejriwal had launched a portal for better coordination between job seekers and employers, permitted street hawkers to start operating on a trial basis for a week and de-linked hotels from Covid hospitals so that they could start functioning normally. (ANI)