Weekly markets provide livelihood, empowers women in Nagaland

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India] July 29 (ANI): Apart from providing a livelihood, weekly flea markets in Dimapur city here also play a huge role in contributing towards women empowerment.

Like the famous Ima Keithel-an all-women market in Manipur, these weekly markets are another unique example of women empowerment in the northeast region.

Boisterous yet orderly, these women vendors bring their house-grown organic vegetables and supply it to the residents of the region.

Asalie, a vegetable vendor said: "We get goods in cheap rates which increases the sale. We also get local organic goods here."

"I usually buy vegetables worth Rs 10,000 from the whole sellers that are brought from the villages. Most of the times, I sell out everything before I go home since there is an increasing demand for organic products," she said.

Asalie informed that "one can avail fresh organic vegetable and fruits collected from the jungles, flowers of different varieties and other daily use items here."

The sub-tropical climate of Nagaland is very favorable for floriculture and hence various flower saplings are also sold in the market.

Narola, flower seller said: "I cultivate flowers at home on weekdays and make a good sale every week. I used to sell flowers worth Rs 4000 - 5000."

"Though many people shy away to give comments about their hardships of the family, shifting weekly markets provide an opportunity to earn for many housewives, both locals, and non-locals," she added. (ANI)

