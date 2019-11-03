WEF invites Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao to its annual meeting in Davos

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to the World Economic Forum annual meeting which will take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland from January 21 to 24 next year.

The theme of the meeting will be 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.'

Appreciating the work of Minister KT Rama Rao in the IT and Industrial sector, Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum in a letter to Rao, said, "Your leadership has led to the launch of various forward-looking initiatives in Telangana and continues to rank high in ease of doing business in India."

"Given the forum's collaboration with your government on the 'Medicines from the Sky' project, your insights on this and other relevant topics will add significant value to the deliberations," he added.

Rama Rao expressed happiness over receiving an invitation to the prestigious WEF annual meeting in 2020.

"I see this invitation as a recognition of Telangana government's initiatives in the fields of information technology, industry, and innovation," he said.

He will take part in some of the key discussions at the meeting which will focus on harnessing the benefits of the technologies driving the fourth industrial revolution while minimizing their risks.

In the past 50 years since its inception, the WEF annual meeting has seen the world's most impactful high-level gathering, bringing together leaders from government, international organizations, business, and civil society to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. (ANI)

