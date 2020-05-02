Welcome lockdown extension: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday hailed the central government's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks.

"I welcome the decision by Modi government to extend the lockdown by two more weeks, which is in line with Goa's request. The Government of Goa would ensure that all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs are followed for the Lockdown 3 period," Sawant said.

"Our state has now been classified as a green zone by the Government of India and Goa is now COVID-19 free as we have not registered any positive case since April 3. The previous seven cases have recovered," he added.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

