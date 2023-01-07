"We'll know representation of different communities through caste-based survey," RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 7 (ANI): Asserting that the caste-based Census that commenced in Bihar on Saturday will help to understand the representation of different communities, Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari hailed the Nitish Kumar government for conducting the enumeration.

"We welcome the census. It would have been better if the Central government had conducted the caste-based census. Through the caste census, we will know the representation of different communities," Shivanand Tiwari said today while talking to ANI.

Criticising the Narendra Modi government, Tiwari said that it couldn't meet all the promises it made.

"Modi government is not concerned with all of this, they had said that they will do the classification of backward classes in job reservations, and a commission was set up, but nothing is being done," the RJD leader said.

The first phase of the caste-based census began in Bihar today will be conducted across all 38 districts in two stages. In the first phase, which will be over by January 21, the number of all households in the state will be counted.

The second phase of the survey which is likely to be held from April 1 to April 30 will collect data pertaining to people of all castes, sub-castes, socio-economic conditions etc.



The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2 last year, months after the Centre ruled out such an exercise in the Census.

The survey would cover an estimated population of 12.70 crores in an estimated 2.58 crore households in 38 districts, which have 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies. The survey will be completed by May 31, 2023.

Responding to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the Ram temple will be ready for its inauguration on January 1 next year, Shivanand Tiwari questioned his authority to make any announcement regarding the issue.

"You are the Home Minister of the country, your responsibility is to maintain law and order of the county," Tiwari said adding that the government should talk about the border issues.

"You are not talking about the border issues or solving them but inviting all to the inauguration of the Ram temple," he added.

Addressing a rally in Tripura's Sabroom where the Assembly election is due in March, Shah Thursday criticised the Congress and Rahul over the temple issue and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expediting its construction.

He took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during the 2019 election campaign. "During the 2019 election campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to say "mandir wahi banaenge...taarikh nahi bataenge" (we will make the temple, but won't tell the date)". Today, Rahul Gandhi and everybody should hear that a huge and sky-high temple will be ready for the people in Ayodhya on January 1, 2024," said Shah. (ANI)

