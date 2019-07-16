Well prepared for a Kargil-like conflict again: Dhanoa

New Delhi [India], Jul 16 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Tuesday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is well prepared to fight a Kargil-like war again.

"Like all good generals, we are prepared to fight the last war. If Kargil comes again, we are very well prepared," he said at an event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Listing out the precision attack capabilities acquired by the force after the Kargil War, Dhanoa said, "In case required, we can do all-weather bombing even through the clouds very accurately. We have seen an attack carried out on February 26 (Balakot airstrike) that we are capable of carrying out a precision strike from standoff distances and very accurately."

The 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', named after the success of 'Operation Vijay', marks the victory of India over Pakistan during the Kargil War in 1999. It is celebrated on July 26 every year.

India had successfully managed to recapture the high outposts in the Kargil-Drass sector, which was occupied by the Pakistani intruders.

To assist the Indian Army, the IAF had launched airstrikes under the 'Operation Safed Sagar' to evict the Pakistani intruders from the high outposts.

The Army has planned celebratory events across the country from July 25-27 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the conflict. (ANI)