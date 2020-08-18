Well-prepared to conduct UP Assembly Session amid COVID-19: Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Tuesday said that the state government was well-prepared to conduct the Assembly Session and have taken several measures keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind.

"We are well prepared to conduct the Legislative Assembly Session. We have also made arrangements for coronavirus tests at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly," Dikshit told ANI.

"There were certain proposals that were made during a meeting regarding sanitation and social distancing measures. In order to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines, we will make use of lobbies in the Assembly to create more seats for the representatives," he added.

He further said that both the ruling party and the Opposition had earlier attended a meeting to discuss measures to conduct the Assembly Session.

The UP Legislative Assembly is slated to begin from August 20.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 50,893 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

