Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda arrives at the residence of former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda arrives at the residence of former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna

Well-wishers throng SM Krishna's residence as search for missing CCD founder continues!

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:39 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): The residence here of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, whose son-in-law VG Siddhartha has gone missing, is witnessing a constant stream of well-wishers including bigwigs of Karnataka politics who have been streaming in, since early Tuesday morning.
Krishna's kin Siddhartha who is also the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, has been missing from Mangaluru since Monday evening.
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Congress leader DK Shivakumar, Roshan Baig were among the leaders who paid a visit to Krishna residence to meet the family of the missing businessman.
Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda arrived at the residence of former Karnataka chief minister, SM Krishna in Bengaluru this afternoon.
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also arrived at the residence and met family members of the missing CCD founder.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar also visited former Karnataka CM earlier in the morning and spoke with family members.
"He was a simple person and was the backbone for more than 50 thousand families. The incident should be investigated. Every aspect needs to be investigated", said Shivakumar.
"This incident is hard to believe, I've asked for an investigation. He is an asset to the country, we don't know if he is missing or someone has taken him away, Shivakumar alleged.
Senior Congress leader also stated that the missing entrepreneur had expressed a desire to meet him a day before going missing.
Earlier, Karnataka chief minister BD Yediyurappa had also paid a visit to SM Krishna's house.
Meanwhile, a massive search operation involving eight teams of police forces along with the Coast Guard and NDRF have been pressed into the search operation to locate the Cafe Coffee Day founder-owner, V G Siddhartha.
The atmosphere at Krishna residence remains sombre as the search and rescue operation near Netravati River in Mangaluru continues without any success. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:49 IST

3 Navy officers face court martial for INS Betwa warship accident

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): Three senior Navy officers are facing a General Court Martial for their alleged negligence which led to the tipping over of frontline warship INS Betwa in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:41 IST

AIADMK opposes Triple Talaq Bill, stages walkout in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent AIADMK on Tuesday termed the Triple Talaq Bill "unconstitutional and illegal" and later staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha protesting against it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:35 IST

CCD founder missing: Company gates shut, workers pray for VG...

Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): A day after the founder of India's largest Coffee chain 'Cafe Coffee Day' went missing on Monday, the gates of his company 'Coffee Day Global Limited' in Mudigere were foud shut on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:32 IST

LS takes up wages code Bill; Gangwar says it will provide right...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up a bill to codify provisions of four existing laws to provide legislative protection of minimum wage to the entire workforce.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:27 IST

UP Deputy CM meets Unnao rape victim, says government will bear...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday met the Unnao rape victim at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre here where she is being treated after she was grievously injured along with others after their car was hit by a truck

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:22 IST

J-K: Jawan, 2 Pak soldiers killed in ceasefire violation

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): An Indian Army jawan was killed during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:22 IST

Unnao rape victim's letter to CJI Gogoi seeking action surfaces

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): More than two weeks before she was seriously injured in an accident on July 28, the Unnao rape victim had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking action against those "who are making threats" to her and her family.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:05 IST

Unnao accident: Kin of truck owner, driver deny allegations of...

Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Family members of the driver and the owner of the truck, which rammed into a vehicle carrying Unnao rape victim, on Tuesday denied the allegations to have any connection with the rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:02 IST

4 NCP, Congress MLAs resign from Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Four MLAs from opposition NCP and Congress in Maharashtra on Tuesday resigned from the state Assembly and said they will be joining the ruling BJP.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:02 IST

Lok Sabha passes Consumer Protection Bill

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that provides for the creation of a central authority to protect, promote and enforce consumer rights including the right to be protected against marketing of goods and services which are hazardous to life, and to seek redressal

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:00 IST

K'taka CM BS Yediyurappa holds meeting with Kodagu MLAs

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): After sailing through the floor test in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, new Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials and MLAs from Kodagu to discuss the status of relief work took by the previous government i

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:48 IST

Sengar was already suspended, will remain so till probe is...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Amid a raging controversy after the accident of Unnao survivor, Uttar Pradesh BJP on Tuesday said accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar was suspended from the party in the past after the rape came to light and will remain so until completion of CBI investigation

Read More
iocl