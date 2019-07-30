Well-wishers throng SM Krishna's residence as search for missing CCD founder continues!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): The residence here of former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, whose son-in-law VG Siddhartha has gone missing, is witnessing a constant stream of well-wishers including bigwigs of Karnataka politics who have been streaming in, since early Tuesday morning.

Krishna's kin Siddhartha who is also the founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, has been missing from Mangaluru since Monday evening.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Congress leader DK Shivakumar, Roshan Baig were among the leaders who paid a visit to Krishna residence to meet the family of the missing businessman.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda arrived at the residence of former Karnataka chief minister, SM Krishna in Bengaluru this afternoon.

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also arrived at the residence and met family members of the missing CCD founder.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar also visited former Karnataka CM earlier in the morning and spoke with family members.

"He was a simple person and was the backbone for more than 50 thousand families. The incident should be investigated. Every aspect needs to be investigated", said Shivakumar.

"This incident is hard to believe, I've asked for an investigation. He is an asset to the country, we don't know if he is missing or someone has taken him away, Shivakumar alleged.

Senior Congress leader also stated that the missing entrepreneur had expressed a desire to meet him a day before going missing.

Earlier, Karnataka chief minister BD Yediyurappa had also paid a visit to SM Krishna's house.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation involving eight teams of police forces along with the Coast Guard and NDRF have been pressed into the search operation to locate the Cafe Coffee Day founder-owner, V G Siddhartha.

The atmosphere at Krishna residence remains sombre as the search and rescue operation near Netravati River in Mangaluru continues without any success. (ANI)

