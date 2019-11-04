Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh
Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh

We're absolutely ready, if needed NSA will be imposed: UP Police ahead of expected verdict in Ayodhya case

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 06:25 IST

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that the state police is ready and if needed the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order.
"We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order," Singh said here on Sunday.
A five-judge Supreme Court bench heard the Ayodhya case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16.
The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17, when the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires.
The Hindu parties, during the hearing, had argued that the entire 2.77 acres of land is the birthplace or "janm sthan" of Lord Ram while the Muslim parties claimed the title over the land, saying Muslims had ownership of the land since 1528 when the mosque was built. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 07:00 IST

Air pollution heading towards Rajasthan, request Centre to...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has opined that the central government should not simply leave the issue of air pollution to the Delhi government and consider it as "top priority" which should be resolved permanently.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 06:52 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory, 3 firefighters injured

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a four-storey factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi area on late Sunday night in which three firefighters have sustained injuries while dousing the flames.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 06:04 IST

Sanjay Raut shares couplet by Wasim Barelvi on BJP-Shiv Sena...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): As the power tussle to form government in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP for not budging from its stand opposing the 50:50 formula.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:41 IST

UP: All schools in Baghpat to remain closed till Nov 5

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): All government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday due to bad weather conditions.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:34 IST

Himachal: Police busts drug racket; 31 arrested including Nepali...

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Thirty-one people, including 12 Nepali nationals, were arrested after police busted a drug racket in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 05:28 IST

Delhi Odd-Even scheme to start today from 8 am

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): In a bid to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Government's Odd-Even scheme will come into effect from today morning and will continue till November 15.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 04:38 IST

Bihar Minister's son beaten up for overtaking car, seeks immediate action

Madhepura (Bihar) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Bihar cabinet minister Bima Bharti's son Raj Kumar was allegedly beaten up by a group of people for overtaking their car in Madhepura district on Sunday. Bharti has sought immediate action against the accused.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 03:28 IST

Mhadei water dispute: Goa CM-led all party delegation to meet...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will on Monday lead an all-party delegation to meet Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to oppose the issue of Mhadei River at every appropriate forum.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 03:28 IST

Rival politicians indulge in war of words over Delhi air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): As Delhiites are gasping for clean air, rival political parties have locked in a war of words with both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) indulging in a blame game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:02 IST

KCR blatantly lied on MV Act to divert attention: Telangana BJP...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit on Sunday alleged state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for lying on Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 with regards to the ongoing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:59 IST

Cyclone Maha: Maharashtra govt issues 'heavy rain' warning starting Nov 6

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Government has issued heavy rain and thundershowers warning for north Konkan and north-central part of the state from November 6-8 due to cyclone 'Maha'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:11 IST

Congress delegation in North-East to assess ground reality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Congress has sent a delegation of senior party leaders from Delhi to North-East states to take feedback on the issue of National Register for Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill from ground level.

Read More
iocl