We're absolutely ready, if needed NSA will be imposed: UP Police ahead of expected verdict in Ayodhya case

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that the state police is ready and if needed the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order.

"We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order," Singh said here on Sunday.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench heard the Ayodhya case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16.

The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17, when the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires.

The Hindu parties, during the hearing, had argued that the entire 2.77 acres of land is the birthplace or "janm sthan" of Lord Ram while the Muslim parties claimed the title over the land, saying Muslims had ownership of the land since 1528 when the mosque was built. (ANI)

