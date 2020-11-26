We're assessing damage, funds will be released accordingly, says Tamil Nadu CM on cyclone Nivar

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited several cyclone-hit areas of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu and assured relief fund after assessing total damage caused by cyclone Nivar.

"Around 52,000 people stayed in camps that were set up in Cuddalore. A total of 77 electric poles were uprooted that have been cleared, 1500 hectares of farmland have been damaged in the district. We're assessing the damage. Funds will be released accordingly," Chief Minister said.

Palaniswami acknowledged Home Miniter Amit Shah's concern and assurance for every possible assistance to the state during this critical time.

"Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, today enquired on the Nivar rescue and relief operations in Tamil Nadu and has assured all possible assistance and help from the centre," he tweeted.

According to NDRF officials, twenty-five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh in view of Cyclone Nivar.

The CM visited Reddysawadi area in Cuddalore where banana crops were severely damaged.



"I visited and inspected the banana crops damaged by the Nivar storm on the Lower Kumaramangalam Road today and expressed my sadness to the affected farmers," he tweeted.

The CM also inspected the storm shelter special camp set up at Devanampattinam Municipal Middle School, Cuddalore and reviewed the medical services provided to the people staying there. He also inquired about the well-being of elderly people staying in a special storm protection camp set up to help the victims of the Nivar storm.



"I visited the storm protection special camp set up at Devanampattinam Municipal Middle School for the victims of the Nivar storm in Cuddalore district and inquired about the well-being of the people staying there and heard their grievances," CM tweeted.

The CM also visited the fishing boats which were safely parked in the port as a precautionary measure against the Nivar storm in the Mudunagar port.



The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar, which originated in Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwest direction and crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts with a wind speed of 9 kmph from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 pm today, IMD informed. (ANI)

