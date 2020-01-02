We're in touch, hope to finalise dates of Indo-Japan summit soon: MEA

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that they that the dates of India-Japan summit between the two countries will be finalised very soon.

"We are in touch with the Japanese side through diplomatic channels and hope we very soon come to the finalisation of the dates. It is an annual mechanism," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in his weekly briefing.

"The summit which was supposed to be held in December is the one which getting postponed but all these matters will be under discussion with the Japanese side," Kumar added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe were set to meet in Guwahati between December 15 to 17.

But the venue, along with the dates for the summit, was postponed after violent protests erupted in North-East in the wake of the controversial Citizenship Act.

During the eighth round of bilateral consultations in Tokyo on December 23, India and Japan exchanged views on the issues of disarmament, non-proliferation and export control.

In the meeting, both sides also agreed to hold the next round of Dialogue on a mutually convenient date in India, the MEA had said in a statement. (ANI)