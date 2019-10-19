Education Minister Govind Sing Dotasra
Education Minister Govind Sing Dotasra

We're planning to have maximum female teachers in girl schools, says Rajasthan Education Minister

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:25 IST

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said the state government is working on a plan to appoint the maximum number of female teachers in girl schools.
Speaking to ANI, Dotasra said: "We are making an effort to appoint more and more female teachers for girl schools so that the girl students can share their problems just like they do with their mothers and sisters. "
Dotasra had earlier said the government was planning to recall male teachers below 50 years of age working in girl schools.
"Our intention is not to suggest the male teachers below 50 years of age don't work or they shouldn't teach in girl schools. We're working to see no mishap takes place with our daughters. If something happens, they can share that openly with female teachers," added Dotasra.
The minister further said the government is making efforts to appoint female teachers in girl schools as per the existing rules.
"After talking to teachers and their organisations, we will prepare a road-map and formulate a policy to appoint more and more female teachers in girl schools," he said. (ANI)

