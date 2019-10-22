Govind Singh Dotasra speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Govind Singh Dotasra speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

We're planning to provide free air travel to top rankers: Rajasthan Education Minister

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:16 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra here on Tuesday said that state government is planning to provide one free air travel to top rankers of class 10 and 12 to boost their morale.
Speaking to ANI Dotasra said: "We are planning to provide one free air travel on government expenses to the students who are extra-ordinary, whether in extra-curricular activities or in academics, to boost their morale and as an inspiration so that they can come forward."
"Today, we have sent a total of 66 students, two from each district, on a tour by bus. We have sent one teacher from every district along with them," he said.
The minister further said that through this initiative poor students can also travel and can see India. They will come to know about the culture of different states, how other educational institutes are and will also know about the history of India.
"We are going to do this with the instructions from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. We have given instructions to officers to make guidelines for the selection of students and from the coming session the students will be taken on a tour via air," he added.
Dotasra said that this will nurture the talent of the students and there will be a healthy competition among them. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:21 IST

J-K: 60-year-old woman injured in cease fire violation in Balakote

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A 60-year-old woman was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Mendhar in Poonch district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:17 IST

Union Health Ministry to launch "Indradhanush 2" for covering...

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): In its bid to cover the areas identified as low immunisation pockets, the Union Health Ministry will carry out massive immunisation program in 271 districts across the nation and 652 blocks located in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from December 2 under the "Mission Indradhan

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:12 IST

Global terrorism a challenge, Navy a guarantor of India's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that global terrorism continues to be a challenge for all security forces, and the sea routes have their own vulnerability.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:10 IST

BJP leaders upbeat ahead of results, say opposition was split

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The BJP appears confident of returning to power with comfortable majority both in Haryana and Maharashtra with a senior party leader stating that party's internal assessment nearly matches predictions of exit polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:02 IST

Delhi HC to pronounce order on DK Shivakumar's bail plea tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court will pronounce its judgement on Wednesday on a bail plea filed by former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar in an alleged money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:54 IST

Heavy rain to lash Maharashtra in next 72 hrs: IMD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Maharashtra will receive heavy rainfall during the next 72 hours, said Anupam Kashyap, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:53 IST

Issues of entry fee, consular access to pilgrims may have...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Amidst uncertainty over the signing of agreement on Kartarpur Sahib corridor, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that issues of entry fee to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara and consular access to pilgrims may have delayed the proces

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:48 IST

Rapid Metro, Gurugram to be operated by Delhi Metro from tonight

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram from Tuesday night, the services of the metro will, however, will not be affected by the change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:45 IST

Shivamogga Milk Federation, farmers oppose RECP pact, demands...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Shivamogga Milk Federation along with milk producers staged a protest against the inclusion of milk in the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade pact, here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:35 IST

Goa: Digambar Kamat urges CM Sawant to name a stand at...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to consider his request to name a stand at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda town in Salcete as 'Francisco Monte Cruz Stand'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:33 IST

'Not a personal insult, but that of Constitution, people of...

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said it is an insult to the Constitution and the people of the state the District Magistrate's move asking him to seek permission from the state government to meet with district officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:30 IST

Punjab: Amritsar Rural Police seize 7.59 kg heroin near BOP, two arrested

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The city rural police arrested two smugglers and recovered 7.59 kg heroin during an operation near Border Out Post (BOP) Kakkar forward, Indo-Pak border here.

Read More
iocl