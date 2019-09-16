West Bengal: 12 shops gutted in fire in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): As many as 12 shops were gutted in a fire at Junction market here on Monday.

No causalities have been reported so far and cause of the fire remains unknown.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday when Siliguri was witnessing light rain showers. Flames engulfed many shops in the market and a few of them were reduced to ashes.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

