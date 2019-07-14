West Bengal: 13 cattle smugglers including 11 Bangladeshi nationals arrested

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 13 cattle smugglers including 11 Bangladeshi nationals on Saturday night as part of its operation to check the menace.

"Acting in five different cases, BSF teams arrested 13 smugglers including 11 Bangladeshi nationals from Malda, Murshidabad, North 24 Paraganas and Nadia," a BSF officer said.

An Indian smuggler identified as Mustafa Ghazi received a bullet injury during an exchange of fire with BSF personnel. He is undergoing treatment at the Basirhat Hospital.

The officer said that the BSF personnel were forced to open fire after being attacked by the smugglers with modern weapons. A total of seven rounds were fired by the paramilitary force.

Most of the smugglers were able to escape due to the cover of darkness. However, 13 of them were arrested.

As many as 155 cattle worth over Rs 13 lakh were rescued. The animals have been handed over to the local police station for further action.

Three days ago, Bangladeshi and Indian smugglers had attacked a BSF team during which a jawan lost his hand. Following the incident, the BSF had stepped up vigilance along the border. (ANI)

