West Bengal: 18 bombs seized in Durgapur

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): After seizing 60 bombs from the from Bhatpara area in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police recovered 18 bombs in the Durgapur city of the state.

"As soon as the police got the information that 18 bombs have been kept inside two drums of an under developing house in Shanti Nagar, we reached the spot immediately and seized all the bombs," the police said.

After cops informed the Crime Investigation Department (CID), the bomb disposal squad destroyed the explosives at an isolated place.

"We have not arrested anybody till now but the investigation is underway and will soon catch the people behind this," police added.

Two persons were killed and several others were injured on Thursday after violent clashes broke out between two groups suspected to be affiliated to the ruling TMC and BJP in Bhatpara. (ANI)

