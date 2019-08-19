The seized cache of gold biscuits.( Photo/ANI)
The seized cache of gold biscuits.( Photo/ANI)

West Bengal: 3 persons arrested, 60 gold biscuits seized, says DRI

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:08 IST

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Three persons were arrested and 60 gold biscuits worth around Rs 3.8 crore seized on Monday by the Siliguri unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).
The arrested persons were identified by the DRI as Zomuankima, H Ruansanpuia and Lalneihlaia, who were residents of Mizoram
The gold biscuits, weighing around 10 kg, were to be sent to Kolkata, the agency said.
The accused were produced before a Siliguri court, which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:40 IST

25 member committee to decide Hooda's future course of action

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who attacked his party leadership over its stand on Art 370, on Monday constituted a 25-member Committee to decide his future course of action in the poll-bound state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:39 IST

Damaged houses will be re-built under PM Awas Yojana: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that houses damaged due to floods triggered by torrential rains in the state will be re-built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:36 IST

Punjab: Water Resources Minister takes stock of floods in Ropar, Phillaur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Punjab Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria on Monday visited Ropar headworks and Phillaur to assess the flood-like situation due to incessant rain in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:28 IST

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Law Commission over PIL...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and Law Commission of India on Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking common minimum age of marriage for men and women.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:12 IST

Drug peddling case: Mumbai court convicts ex-IPS officer Saji...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Monday convicted ex-IPS officer Saji Mohan and his bodyguard in a 2009 drug peddling case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:11 IST

ED summons P Chidambaram in connection with purchase of 111...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Finance minister P Chidambaram to appear before it for questioning in connection with the purchase of 111 aircraft for Air India during Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's tenure, sources said on M

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:07 IST

BJP-RSS anti-dalit, want to end quota: Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Congress on Monday condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on reservation and accused the BJP and RSS of "being anti-Dalit" and trying to end the quota provisions for weaker sections in the Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:06 IST

After participating in Konkan-19 bilateral exercise, INS Tarkash...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): In continuation of the Indian Navy's overseas deployment to Africa, Europe and Russia, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash made a port call at Cadiz, an ancient port city in Spain on Monday for a three-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:03 IST

Punjab CM announces Rs 100 crore support for flood-hit areas

Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced Rs 100 crore for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-hit regions of the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:52 IST

Country needed one Modi for removal of Article 370; poll after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Asserting that the country needed "one Modi" for the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday said that election process in the newly created Union Territory would begin after the delimitation process is over.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:45 IST

Ashok Chavan requests Sitharaman to extend dateline for filing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Monday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting to extend the deadline by a period of three months for filing Income Tax and GST Returns in the wake of floods in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:42 IST

Amit Shah holds meeting with NSA Doval, Gauba over J-K

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and top officials to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More
iocl