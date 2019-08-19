West Bengal: 3 persons arrested, 60 gold biscuits seized, says DRI

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Three persons were arrested and 60 gold biscuits worth around Rs 3.8 crore seized on Monday by the Siliguri unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The arrested persons were identified by the DRI as Zomuankima, H Ruansanpuia and Lalneihlaia, who were residents of Mizoram

The gold biscuits, weighing around 10 kg, were to be sent to Kolkata, the agency said.

The accused were produced before a Siliguri court, which sent them to judicial custody for 14 days. (ANI)

