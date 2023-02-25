West Bengal: 30 crude bombs recovered in North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): Acting on a tip-off, West Bengal Police on Friday recovered 30 crude bombs from the Bhatpara Municipality area in North 24 Parganas district.



The recoveries were made by the bomb disposal squad from Ward no 32 of the Municipality.

According to Police, a search was being conducted in the Dighirpar area for the past few days after police received information about the presence of huge quantities of bombs in the area and finally, the bombs were discovered on Friday. Three drums filled with 30 fresh bombs were recovered from the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Subrata Mondal and Inspector-in-Charge of Bhatpara Police Station Anupam Mondal arrived at the spot with a huge police force and the bombs were disposed by the bomb disposal squad in the Dhigirpar area amid tight security. (ANI)

