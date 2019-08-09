Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members being arrested in Siliguri on Friday. Photo/ANI
West Bengal: 42 BJYM members arrested in Siliguri for protesting against police

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:46 IST

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Police arrested 42 members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) here on Friday for allegedly protesting against the Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP).
They were allegedly denied permission to hold a rally in support of the removal of Article 370 which led to the protest.
"Earlier, we had organised a rally in support of the scrapping of Article 370 but the police had prevented us. So, we had applied for permission to carry out the rally but the police denied that too," said BJYM Darjeeling President Kanchan Debnath.
The youth wing of BJP, then reportedly carried out a protest against the police, following which 42 members were arrested.
"The country has witnessed celebrations from Kashmir to Kanyakumari after the Article 370 was scrapped," Debnath said.
He accused the TMC government in the state of trying to conspire against the BJP.
"This is clearly an attempt to stop BJP but people of West Bengal are with the BJP," he added. (ANI)

