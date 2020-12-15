West Bengal always adopted a political stance of opposing the Centre, says state BJP chief

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 15 (ANI): West Bengal has always taken a political stance against the Centre be it the Communist Party earlier or the Trinamool Congress now, said West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday.

"West Bengal's political stance has always been against the Centre. The CPI did the same and now the TMC is doing it. The CM does not attend a meeting of chief ministers. They do not send chief secretaries or district magistrates, whenever they are called by the Centre," he told ANI.



He said, "The Centre just called two-three officers. They are not being sent. Just opposing the Centre is the politics here."

"If the central government has called them, they have to go and meet. The state government deliberately relaxed security. That is why this situation has arisen in the state. No one can support all these things in a democracy. Law and order has collapsed. Because of this, even those who are in the top leadership are attacked. These circumstances will not change until this government is there," the BJP leader said.

Reminding the state government about the federal structure in the country, he said, "When the central government calls them (officials), they will have to go. The state government's refusal to follow the Centre's order leads to a deterioration in law and order." (ANI)

