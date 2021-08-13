West Bengal: Army official dies after auto gets struck by landslide in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 13 (ANI): An Army official succumbed to his injuries in Siliguri on Thursday after a landslide struck an auto-rickshaw near Sevoke Kali Bari on National Highway (NH-31), informed Purnambalam S, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.



The army person who was in the auto rikshaw got seriously injured and was admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital(NBMCH), however, he lost his life after succumbing to his injuries, further confirmed by the District Magistrate.

The auto driver was also injured in the incident. (ANI)

