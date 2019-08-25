West Bengal: Army officials pay tribute to Naik Rajib Thapa

Bagdogra (West Bengal) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Army officials on Sunday paid tributes to Naik Rajib Thapa at Bengdubi military station here.

He lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control at Nowshera sector under Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 23.

The soldier hailed from Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

Naik Thapa is survived by his wife Khusbu Mangar Thapa. (ANI)

