West Bengal: Artisans struggle to meet huge demand for tricolour due to 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], August 7 (ANI): Demand for national flags has accelerated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

The unprecedented demand for the flags from across the country has forced flag makers in West Bengal to spend sleepless nights in order to complete the humongous orders.

The artisans had to refuse further orders in order to meet the current demand.

The traditional tricolour makers said that after the Centre's appeal for the Tiranga campaign, they received a huge order from states like Bihar, Assam and Sikkim.

Rustam Mandal, an artisan said, "After the Prime Minister's appeal for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign as a part of celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' for India completing 75 years of Independence, the demand for the flags had surpassed the demand of previous years."



"Following the situation, we are finding it difficult to source materials to make the flags," he added.

Sukanta Mandal, another artisan said, "we are under huge pressure to complete the orders. People are coming from various places to get the flags, but we are not able to take orders."

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour. (ANI)

