West Bengal Assembly adjourned till Dec 5 over delay in Guv's nod to Bills

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): West Bengal Legislative Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned for two days till December 6 with Speaker Biman Banerjee saying that the bills scheduled to be introduced have not received the nod of Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

The House has no business to discuss, said Speaker Banerjee.

Governor Dhankar, on the other hand, issued a statement terming the 'projected situation' as 'factually untenable'.

"There has been no delay in handling the legislative work in the Raj Bhavan. Highest priority is accorded. However, all issues are thoroughly gone into after due briefing from the Department," reads the statement by the Raj Bhavan.

It said that there is no delay whatsoever at the end of the Governor in dealing with Legislative work and if issues thereon are pending, it is on account of lack of input or response from the concerned in the respective departments.

In regard to the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, the Governor said that the entire delay is fully attributable to the Assembly not making the proceedings available.

"The West Bengal State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019 was received at Raj Bhavan on November 29 and on December 3. The Governor had indicated that concerned senior person may brief along with the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act ... There has been no delay as after November 29, November 30 and December 1 were Saturday and Sunday," it said.

It said that in the case of the West Bengal Apartment Ownership (Amendment) Bill, 2019 a letter was sent on November 11 seeking a briefing from the Secretary concerned and the response came 18 days thereafter on November 29. The Bill after consideration was cleared on December 3.

"There has thus been no letup whatsoever at the end of the Governor. The delay is occasioned due to response not forthcoming from the Government," added the statement. (ANI)

