West Bengal: Bangaledeshi smugglers attack BSF jawan in Nadia district

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 18 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was severely injured after smugglers attacked him at the Indo-Bangla border in Nadia district of West Bengal.



The incident happened on Tuesday morning when Bangladeshi smugglers tried to enter India illegally, the BSF said.

"Brave CT Ram Pratap Tetarwal @BSF_SouthBengal got severe injuries on the line of duty while fighting with smugglers in the bordering area of Distt Nadia(WB)," the BSF-SouthBengal tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

