West Bengal: Belakoba forest officials seized pangolin scales; 3 held

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Belakoba forest officials arrested three persons and seized 47.48 kg of pangolin scales on Thursday.



According to Baikunthapur Forest Division ADFO Manjula Tirkey, the accused identified as - Bag Chand Dhabi, Dharambir Dhabi, both from Haryana and Dalbir from Punjab - used to collect pangolin scales from Odisha and Madhya Pradesh and smuggle them to Nepal via Siliguri.

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said, the officials of Belakoba Forest Range received a tipoff that three persons have come to Siliguri to smuggle pangolin scale to Nepal. "A team led by Forest Range Officer Sanjay Dutta intercepted them and during the search, they found pangolin scales in a shopping bag. It was brought from Madhya Pradesh and they had planned to smuggle to Nepal."

The accused will be produced before Jalpaiguri district court. (ANI)

