West Bengal: BJP accuses TMC workers of attacking its leaders, vandalising office in Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and vandalised their offices on Monday.

BJP alleged that a series of attacks were made on the party leaders and party office in Barabani area, which is the parliamentary constituency of Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

BJP also alleged that the party offices at Gourandi, Kantapahari, and Jaugram were vandalised today by the TMC workers.

"We carried out a rally in Ushagram on Sunday. The place was TMC dominated earlier but now people have started supporting the BJP which the TMC could not accept," said Mony Roy, Barabani Mandal president of the BJP.

"The TMC workers went to the house of local BJP leader Arun Kumar. They vandalised there and abused his wife and threatened her. Even the party members who visited his house after the incident were beaten up. A few of our party members were also injured," added Roy.

"They also vandalised our party offices. Even the police have not taken any proper action into the matter. TMC workers were also carrying firearms and iron rod with them. The situation here is getting very tense," he added.

Multiple times, BJP and TMC have witnessed clashes. Last month, the two parties blamed each other for clashes that led to damages to their offices in Dinhata.

On September 2, at least 25 BJP supporters suffered injuries during a clash with TMC workers in Barrackpore city of the state.

Earlier, BJP MP Arjun Singh had accused the TMC workers of vandalising his car and capturing his party office in North 24 Parganas district. (ANI)

