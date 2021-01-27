West Bengal: BJP leader Suresh Shaw, two others granted bail

Chandannagar (West Bengal) [India], January 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha President of Hooghly district, Suresh Shaw and two workers of the party were granted bail by Chandannagore Court on Wednesday.

They were arrested on January 21 in connection for raising slogan 'desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro' at BJP rally in Chandannagar on January 20.



On January 21, the bail plea of Shaw and two-party workers had been rejected by the court and they had been sent to judicial custody.

The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are scheduled to take place in the next few months. (ANI)

