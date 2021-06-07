West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's aide arrested for alleged role in job scam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 6 (ANI): Kolkata Police has arrested a person believed to be close to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of giving them jobs in the West Bengal Irrigation Department.

Rakhal Bera, the accused was arrested by Manicktala Police Station on Saturday. According to police, Bera along with others allegedly duped a man to the tune of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of a job in the state's Irrigation Department.

"On the basis of the complaint made by Sujit Dey, a resident of Ashokenagar, Kalyangarh a case was indexed vide Manicktola PS case no. 28 dated February 27, 2021, under sections 120B/ 420/467/468/471 of IPC," said Kolkata Police.



Police said Bera is accused of cheating many people with the bait of providing a job in the irrigation department. He also had multiple allegations of financial fraud. Bera will be produced to court on Monday.

According to sources, police had started a probe into corruption in the irrigation department. Bera's arrest is believed to be the first action in that course.

Police believe that more information can be obtained by questioning Bera, who is known to be close to former state irrigation minister and now Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Shuvendu Adhikari.

The developments come after cyclone Yaas hit West Bengal causing floods in coastal areas and causing dams to collapse in several parts of the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later directed an enquiry into the cause of the collapse of many dams across the state. Following this, the investigation was initiated. (ANI)

