West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh speaking to ANI in North 24 Parganas . (Photo/ANI)
West Bengal: BJP MP alleges Barrackpore Police Commissioner baton charged him

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 20:58 IST

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): BJP MLA from Barrackpore, West Bengal who was seen sporting bandage on his head after sustaining head injuries on Sunday during a protest here has alleged that he was attacked by Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma.
Singh, seen wearing a blood-soaked shirt and a bandage on the head alleged that he was attacked during a protest held by BJP against Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers whom they said were seen putting up their flags in their party office in North 24 Parganas District.
Singh said that BJP workers were protesting peacefully against the state government and police administration as TMC workers were trying to take over BJP office. He said his car was vandalised when he caught two TMC workers.
"I was attacked and my car has been vandalised. People were protesting peacefully. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma lathi-charged on my head and abused me verbally even after I told him that I am an MP. My residence is also being attacked," Singh told media persons.
The MP">BJP MP asked that "Is a peaceful protest not allowed in this democratic country?"
Meanwhile, a group of 12 BJP women workers reached Singh's residence to show their support to the leader. However, they had a confrontation with police personnel after they reached the MP's house. Following this, the police arrested them forcefully.
"When our MP">BJP MP went there to protest against TMC workers action, he was attacked. We are protesting against the government and police administration," a BJP worker told media persons.
Speaking to ANI, one of the police personnel said that four to five police personnel had sustained injuries in the incident and two were hospitalised.
Verma, however, refused to comment over the incident.
Meanwhile, BJP has given a 12-hour bandh call in Barrackpore constituency on Monday to protest against the attack on Arjun Singh. The bandh will start at 6 am, the state party unit said on Sunday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:35 IST

