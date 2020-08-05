West Bengal: BJP workers detained during Ram pujan preparations in Midnapore

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP District general secretary Sankar Guchait and BJP workers were detained during Ram pujan preparation in Midnapore city of West Bengal on Wednesday.

The party is preparing for Ram Pujan and 'Yagya' in different places of Midnapore town amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The police reached Midnapore town and detained Guchait along with other party workers.

BJP district president Samit Das said, "The police have done this intentionally. If they (police) continue this, we will start a bigger agitation today."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted the 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya amid much fanfare. (ANI)

