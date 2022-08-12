West Bengal: BJP workers rejoice, distribute sweets in Birbhum after CBI nabs Anubrata Mondal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 12 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party workers rejoiced and distributed sweets among people in Birbhum, following the arrest of TMC district president Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case.

On Thursday, workers distributed 'Nakuldana' and 'Batasa' to locals in celebration and played the drums.





The TMC leader was arrested by CBI yesterday which later got Mondal's custody for 10 days.

Notably, Mondal is known to be a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and another party leader to be arrested within a month.

Earlier Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the WB SSC recruitment scam case.

