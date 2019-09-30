West Bengal: Boat with 50 onboard capsizes in Rupnarayan river

Midnapur (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A boat carrying around 50 passengers sank in Rupnarayan river between Mayachar and Danipur area in east Medinipur, earlier on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 am and is said to have been caused by strong currents in the Rupnarayan river. Police started search operations in the river as soon as it got the information about the boat capsizing incident.

Till now 15 passengers have been rescued and they have been sent to Shyampur hospital in Howrah. Efforts are being made by the rescue team to track down the other missing passengers.

More details awaited. (ANI)

