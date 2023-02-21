West Bengal: BSF inspector suspended on rape charges, inquiry ordered

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): An inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was suspended for allegedly raping a woman BSF constable at a camp in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday.

"After the incident was reported to the senior BSF officers of South Bengal Frontier, the accused inspector has been suspended and internal inquiry has been ordered into the matter," a senior BSF official confirmed.

He added that it would be early to comment more on the incident as the inquiry is underway.

As per the reports, the alleged incident took place on the intervening night of February 18 and 19.

The victim has given a complaint to the police. Further investigation is underway in this case, they added.



Earlier in 2022, Rajasthan police arrested as many as five people, including three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Raisinghnagar town in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

"The BSF authorities were informed after the personnel's involvement after which the three jawans were handed over to the police for investigation by officers," a police officer had said.

Police said a case was registered against a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan after a woman in Gwalior filed a complaint accusing him of raping her for two years on the pretext of marriage. This incident was reported in June 2021.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal, the two were live-in partners. The jawan had been posted in Jaipur.

"The woman is a resident of Scindia Nagar in Gwalior. The two were in a live-in relationship and the jawan, posted in Jaipur, had promised to get married to her. When she asked him to get married after two years, he refused and she filed a complaint and a case was registered," Vasal had said. (ANI)

