West Bengal: BSF nabs drug trafficker, seizes 25 kg cannabis, 55 bottles of Phensydyl

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday nabbed a drug trafficker and seized 25 kg cannabis on the India-Bangladesh border of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.



In another operation of the BSF, 55 bottles of Phensydyl were also seized from the area.

As per the BSF, the drug trafficker is a Bangladeshi.

The accused has been arrested, and the intoxicants have been seized by the forces. A case under relevant sections has also been registered. (ANI)

