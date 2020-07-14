West Bengal: BSF seizes cannabis, rescues cattle from Bangladesh border in Nadia



Nadia (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Border Security Force confiscated 75.3 kilograms of cannabis, 50 Phensedyl Syrup bottles and rescued five cattle from smugglers near the Bangladesh border in the Nadia district of West Bengal on Monday, according to an official.

The joint operation was conducted by personnel of Border Outpost Jalangi and Border Outpost Narasaripara. Nagendra Singh Rautela, the Commanding Officer of the 141st Battalion said, "It is not possible for smugglers to operate in the area."

According to an alert issued by the BSF Intelligence Branch on Monday, the border outposts at Jalangi and Narasaripara of the 141st Battalion stationed at Nadia district were informed that there was a possibility of smuggling in the area.

The BSF personnel of both the border posts formed a team and stationed themselves in the area around 8 pm. However, the smugglers spotted the personnel and managed to escape in the dark.

On checking the area thoroughly, the BSF found 75.3 kilograms of cannabis, along with 50 Phesdyl Syrup bottles. As many as five cattle were also recovered from a nearby area. (ANI)



