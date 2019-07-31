West Bengal: BSF troops recover 350 bottles of Phensedyl, 180 Yaba tablets along India-Bangladesh border

North Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], July 31 (ANI): Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 12 bags containing 350 bottles of Phensedyl and 180 Yaba tablets, along India-Bangladesh border in Raiganj on Tuesday.

"On July 30, on a tip-off, troops of Border Outpost Amulya, 41 Battalion, BSF laid an ambush near border fence along Indo-Bangladesh border. At about 10: 50 PM, ambush party observed the suspicious movement of some miscreants along with some bags/packets near Indian village Taragaon near border fencing," an official statement released on Wednesday said.

"They were trying to throw these bags/Packets towards Bangladesh side across the border fencing. Ambush party challenged them but they fled away from the spot by taking the advantage of thick vegetation and darkness," the statement added.

Later, the area was thoroughly searched which led to the recovery of 12 bags containing 350 bottles of Phensedyl and 180 Yaba tablets. (ANI)

