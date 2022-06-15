West Bengal: CBI files chargesheet against 5 accused in Tapan Kandu murder case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Purulia against five accused in a case related to the alleged murder of Jhalda Municipality councillor Tapan Kandu.

According to CBI, the five accused named in the case include Dipak Kandu, Kalebar Singh alias Gopal Singh, Naren Kandu, Md Asik alias Basir Khan and Satyaban Pramanik.

CBI had registered a case on April 6 following the Calcutta High Court order and took over the investigation. The case was earlier registered at Jhalda police station.



According to the complaint, three unknown miscreants on a motorcycle came from the opposite direction and one of them fired three bullets aiming at Tapan Kandu when he was returning from an evening walk through Bagmundi Road on March 13. The assailants escaped after firing on Kandu.

Tapan Kandu collapsed and was taken to Jhalda Hospital and further he was taken to Ranchi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

