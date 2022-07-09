West Bengal: CBI files chargesheet against 9 accused in Hanskhali gang-rape, murder case

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a chargesheet in the Court of Special Judge (POCSO court), Ranaghat against nine accused in a case related to the alleged gang-rape and murder of a minor girl in Hanskhali in Nadia district.

CBI had registered a case on April 13 against four accused and unidentified others in compliance with the Calcutta High Court order and took over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Hanskhali Police Station relating to the alleged gang-rape and murder of a minor girl.

CBI investigation revealed that the minor victim was allegedly gang-raped by three accused after intoxicating her. It was further alleged that the family of the minor victim was threatened by three other accused in conspiracy with the prime accused, preventing the family of the minor victim to take her to the hospital.



The minor victim died on the following morning. It was also alleged that the accused immediately took the dead body of the victim and cremated the body without giving an opportunity for medical examination.

The accused against whom CBI filed chargesheet include Soyal Gayali alias Brojo, Angsuman Bagchi, Prabhakar Poddar, Ranjit Mallick, Akash Barai alias Tarak, Dipta Gayali, Samarendu Gayali, Pijush Kanti Bhakta.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

