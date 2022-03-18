West Bengal celebrates Dol Utsav, welcomes spring season

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): The people of Bengal on Friday celebrated the festival of colours, predominantly known as Dol Utsav in the state through cultural programs, marking the onset of spring season.



In Eastern India, the festival of spring is celebrated as Dol Jatra, Dol Purnima, Dol Utsav and Basanta Utsav.



Filled with colours and music, the Holi festival sees much fervour in Bengal and Shantiniketan where people begin the day singing and dancing to "Ore Grihabasi, khol dwar khol laglo je dol.... (O home dweller, open the door, the Dol festival is here)", the famous Tagore song which is sung in cultural functions on the occasion of Doljatra at many places in the state, including Visva-Bharati university.



The festival of colours is celebrated across India with much zeal. People throw "gulaal" or powder colour on each other and sing and dance to mark the festival. On this day people celebrate the victory of good over evil.



Everyone dresses up in bright colours of yellow on this day to welcome spring. (ANI)