West Bengal: CID makes third arrest in connection with BJP councillor's death

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday made the third arrest in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manish Shukla, who was shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station, in North 24 Parganas district on October 4.

The accused has been identified as Subodh Yadav.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CID team had arrested two accused in connection with the case.



A delegation of BJP workers led by party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan, demanding CBI inquiry into the death of the BJP councillor on October 5.

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh alleged that the accused came from the residence of Trinamool chief whip in the Assembly Nirmal Ghosh in Sodepur.

West Bengal Police said that it is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity as the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt to murder. (ANI)

