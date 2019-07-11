West Bengal: CID recovers explosive material, detonators in Birbhum

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], July 11 (ANI): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seized 238 packets each containing 50 kg of ammonium nitrate from an unauthorized storeroom in Rampurhat here.

The search by CID was done on Wednesday. During a further search, eight bags each containing 10 packets of 1,000 detonators were found in a nearby culvert.

Earlier on July 7, in a massive crackdown on violence involving arms and explosives in the city, the West Bengal police conducted simultaneous raids and recovered 112 pieces of live bombs, six country-made weapons and arrested 399 people under specific and preventive sections. (ANI)

