West Bengal: CID summits report before Calcutta HC in Sitalkuchi incident

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 12 (ANI): West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday submitted a report before a division bench of Calcutta High Court over the incident of firing by the central forces in Sitalkuchi during the state Assembly elections in April this year.

Earlier in the month of April, this year, amid the voting for the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly polls at least four Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were killed in Cooch Behar allegedly by Central Forces.



Later, the Election Commission ordered adjourning the election process in Polling Station 126 of Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency where the incident took place.

The incident came to light after the TMC in a press conference alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people were casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Dola Sen said, "In block 1 of Mathabhanga (Cooch Behar) one TMC worker was killed and three were injured after Central Forces opened fire on them, in Sitalkuchi block, three TMC workers were killed and one was injured." (ANI)

