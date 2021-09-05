West Bengal CID summons personal driver of Suvendu Adhikari on Sep 7 in security guard death case

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) summoned Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari's personal driver Sambhu Maity and his close aid Sanjeev Shukla on September 7, in connection with the death of his personal security guard.



Earlier, the agency had summoned Adhikari on Monday in connection with the unnatural death case of his bodyguard, Subhabrata Chakraborty.

Earlier in July, a four-member CID delegation visited Purba Medinipur to probe Chakraborty's death. The case is related to Chakraborty, who had died under suspicious circumstances three years ago.

CID had taken the case from Kanthi Police Station in Purba Medinipur on July 14. The case was filed by Chakraborty's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty. (ANI)

